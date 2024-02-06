REMINDER
RATIFICATION VOTE SCHEDULED
Ratification votes will be held at each worksite:
|
Worksite
|
Date
|
Time
|
CVSV
|
Tuesday, February 13
Timber Room CVSV
|
7 am – 7 pm
|
NSV
|
Thursday, February 15
Staff Room
|
7 am – 4 pm
|
WOV
|
Wednesday, February 21
|
10 am – 8 pm
|
AUB
|
Friday, February 23
Media Room
|
2 pm – 4 pm
|
RHSV
|
Monday, February 26
Conference room
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
PPSV
|
Tuesday, February 27
Conference Room
|
9 am – 4 pm
|
WRSV
|
Wednesday, February 28
Theatre Lounge, 3rd floor
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
GSV
|
Monday, March 4
RCIC room
|
9 am – 5 pm
|
RCC
|
Friday, March 1
Activity Room
|
7 am – 5 pm
Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the tentative agreement.
Please take the time to come and cast your vote.
This is your only opportunity to vote on the tentative agreement.
It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the ratification process.
If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee
Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee
Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee
Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee
Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee
Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee
Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee
Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee
Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee
Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee
Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee
Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee
Kelly Mandseth, Bargaining Committee
Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations
