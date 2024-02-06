REMINDER

RATIFICATION VOTE SCHEDULED

Ratification votes will be held at each worksite:

Worksite Date Time CVSV Tuesday, February 13 Timber Room CVSV 7 am – 7 pm NSV Thursday, February 15 Staff Room 7 am – 4 pm WOV Wednesday, February 21 10 am – 8 pm AUB Friday, February 23 Media Room 2 pm – 4 pm RHSV Monday, February 26 Conference room 9 am – 5 pm PPSV Tuesday, February 27 Conference Room 9 am – 4 pm WRSV Wednesday, February 28 Theatre Lounge, 3rd floor 9 am – 5 pm GSV Monday, March 4 RCIC room 9 am – 5 pm RCC Friday, March 1 Activity Room 7 am – 5 pm

Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the tentative agreement.

Please take the time to come and cast your vote.

This is your only opportunity to vote on the tentative agreement.

It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the ratification process.

If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee

Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee

Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee

Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee

Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee

Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee

Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee

Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee

Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee

Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee

Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee

Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee

Kelly Mandseth, Bargaining Committee

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations



