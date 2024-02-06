Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on February 06, 2024

REMINDER
RATIFICATION VOTE SCHEDULED

 

Ratification votes will be held at each worksite:

Worksite

Date

Time

CVSV

Tuesday, February 13

Timber Room CVSV

7 am – 7 pm

NSV

Thursday, February 15

Staff Room

7 am – 4 pm

WOV

Wednesday, February 21

10 am – 8 pm

AUB

Friday, February 23

Media Room

2 pm – 4 pm

RHSV

Monday, February 26

Conference room

9 am – 5 pm

PPSV

Tuesday, February 27

Conference Room

9 am – 4 pm

WRSV

Wednesday, February 28

Theatre Lounge, 3rd floor

9 am – 5 pm

GSV

Monday, March 4

RCIC room

9 am – 5 pm

RCC

Friday, March 1

Activity Room

7 am – 5 pm

 

Your bargaining committee is recommending acceptance of the tentative agreement.

Please take the time to come and cast your vote.

This is your only opportunity to vote on the tentative agreement.

It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the ratification process.

If you or a co-worker did not receive this bulletin directly from the BCGEU, it probably means we do not have a current personal email address on file. Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair                  
Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee                       
Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee
Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee                              
Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee
Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee                                
Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee
Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee                                  
Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee               
Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee                             
Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee              
Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee                                 
Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee                              
Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee
Kelly Mandseth, Bargaining Committee
Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here 



