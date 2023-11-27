Your bargaining committee met with the Employer on October 10th & 11th, November 15th & 16th and November 21st, 22nd & 23rd to continue discussions on all outstanding proposals.
We are pleased to let you know that we have completed discussions on everything except the worksite specific appendices. These will contain the existing superior language and any existing or new entitlements that are applicable to one worksite only.
Once the appendices are completed and we have a full tentative agreement an information package containing all the proposed changes to your agreements will be sent out and information meetings will be scheduled at each worksite. After the information meetings we will schedule ratification meetings, again at the worksites, to allow you to vote on the proposed renewal collective agreement.
It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.
It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.
In solidarity,
Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair
Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee
Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee
Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee
Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee
Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee
Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee
Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee
Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee
Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee
Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee
Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee
Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee
Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee
Kelly Mandseth, Bargaining Committee
Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
