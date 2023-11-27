Your bargaining committee met with the Employer on October 10th & 11th, November 15th & 16th and November 21st, 22nd & 23rd to continue discussions on all outstanding proposals.



We are pleased to let you know that we have completed discussions on everything except the worksite specific appendices. These will contain the existing superior language and any existing or new entitlements that are applicable to one worksite only.



Once the appendices are completed and we have a full tentative agreement an information package containing all the proposed changes to your agreements will be sent out and information meetings will be scheduled at each worksite. After the information meetings we will schedule ratification meetings, again at the worksites, to allow you to vote on the proposed renewal collective agreement.



It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.



It is critical that we have your email address so we can keep you informed throughout the bargaining process.



In solidarity,



Bill Clayton, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Jo-Ann Medel, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair

Christine Cybulski, Bargaining Committee

Manny Carganilla, Bargaining Committee

Almira Galvez, Bargaining Committee

Supinder Singh Sethi, Bargaining Committee

Avtar Bharaj, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Jagpal, Bargaining Committee

Lorne Cragg, Bargaining Committee

Taryn Marble, Bargaining Committee

Tom Palmer, Bargaining Committee

Jas Randhawa, Bargaining Committee

Jenny Joly, Bargaining Committee

Erlinda Bailio, Bargaining Committee

Jessie Bains, Bargaining Committee

Karen Larsen, Bargaining Committee

Kelly Mandseth, Bargaining Committee

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations





