The BCGEU is aware that members working in community health at the Fraser Health Authority and most affiliates (including Lookout Housing and Health Society and Raincity Housing and Support Society) have yet to receive their retroactive pay from the last round of bargaining. We know that waiting longer than expected for your pay is frustrating and demoralizing, especially since all other health authorities have now issued retroactive pay.

The Community Health Bargaining Association has filed a grievance to assist in expediting this payment. The grievance also includes a demand for interest to be paid on the retroactive wages owed to you.

I want to assure you that our union is pursuing every legal remedy to bring a speedy resolution to this issue.



In solidarity,

Scott De Long

Vice President, Community Health

UWU/MoveUP