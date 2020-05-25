Return-to-campus update: Kwantlen Polytechnic University – Support Staff



As you are aware, the B.C. government has recently announced timelines for services and business to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers are required to involve worker representatives to develop plans that meet government and WorkSafeBC requirements, and have these plans available upon inspection.



Your union will be in communication with your employer as these plans are being made, and we are advocating for your rights and best interests as operations continue to change. The health and safety and collective agreement rights of members is our top priority.



This bulletin provides the latest details of your employer's plan to resume operations. If you have any concerns, please immediately contact your shop stewards, OHS reps, or email health@bcgeu.ca.



What we know about the employer's plans:

The employer has committed to working with your union and the OHS committee, as well as other stakeholders, to implement a safety plan as members gradually return to on-campus work.

There will be a freeze on all new hires, with the exception of a few positions.

New delivery models with respect to learning are being considered.

The employer has agreed to bi-weekly meetings with your union to work through outstanding and current issues.

What we've identified to be addressed & what we've been doing about it:

Your union continues to work with the employer to ensure members are only asked to return to the worksite when their health and safety has been prioritized and can be assured.

We will continue to raise your concerns about any changes to learning models.

What we recommend you do:

Work with your supervisors and managers to rethink your work. Determine which jobs can be performed remotely and which aspects will need to be carried out in-person and on campus when it is safe to do so.

Continue to share your concerns and questions with your stewards who meet regularly on your behalf.

Follow the proper process to exercise your legislative responsibility and right to refuse unsafe work. Review the three-step process to refuse unsafe work.

If these plans are not being implemented, or you are unable to follow our guidance, please notify your union immediately.



This is what we know right now. We are committed to open and timely communication with you, so we will keep you informed as we learn more.



Finally, if you are seeking information about your pension, occupational health and safety guidance and other issues impacted by the pandemic, visit bcgeu.ca/covid or email health@bcgeu.ca.



In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby, Component 7 Vice President









UWU/MoveUP