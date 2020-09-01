Return-to-school safety reminders

Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount as we move through this next phase of the pandemic.
As part of Phase 3 of the provincial Restart Plan, the BCGEU has been working over the past several weeks to develop protocols and put in safety measures that will allow us to safely re-open all of our offices to staff and members. To that end, the BCGEU is starting a phased re-opening of all offices beginning Monday, July 20th. Staff will be returning to the offices under new, enhanced safety protocols. Members may not attend the offices until staff have had sufficient time to assess and adjust to the new protocols. After that period, members will be able to attend their office by appointment only. Check back here regularly for updates on when access to the offices will be available to members.
You're receiving this bulletin as a BCGEU member working in the education sector.
As you're well aware, back-to-school plans are in development. Your union is actively working with your employer to ensure their return-to-work plans follow public health guidelines and are appropriate for your type of work (online, in-person, hybrid, etc.)
Your union's priority is helping you navigate the uncertain circumstances of this transition. There are a few things we wish to remind you about at this time:
It is your right and responsibility to know the guidelines and plans for your worksite. If you do not know your worksite's guidelines or plans, or have not received information or answers to your questions, please contact your worksite's OHS committee or health@bcgeu.ca so your union can assist you in getting clarity.
Finally, your union is well aware of the challenges you will face if asked to enforce physical distancing rules and will stand with you should you be disciplined if students do not comply with these rules. If you have any questions or concerns about physical distancing rules and enforcement, please contact your worksite's OHS committee or health@bcgeu.ca.
In solidarity, Cindy Battersby, Component 7 Vice President