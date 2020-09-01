Return-to-school safety reminders

As you're well aware, back-to-school plans are in development. Your union is actively working with your employer to ensure their return-to-work plans follow public health guidelines and are appropriate for your type of work (online, in-person, hybrid, etc.)



Your union's priority is helping you navigate the uncertain circumstances of this transition. There are a few things we wish to remind you about at this time:



It is your right and responsibility to know the guidelines and plans for your worksite. If you do not know your worksite's guidelines or plans, or have not received information or answers to your questions, please contact your worksite's OHS committee or health@bcgeu.ca so your union can assist you in getting clarity.

Should you feel unsafe at any point during your return to the worksite, it is your right and responsibility to refuse unsafe work according to the steps outlined here: https://www.bcgeu.ca/your_right_to_refuse_unsafe_work



Finally, your union is well aware of the challenges you will face if asked to enforce physical distancing rules and will stand with you should you be disciplined if students do not comply with these rules. If you have any questions or concerns about physical distancing rules and enforcement, please contact your worksite's OHS committee or health@bcgeu.ca.



Cindy Battersby, Component 7 Vice President





