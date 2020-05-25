Return-to-work update: BCIT Support



As you are aware, the B.C. government has recently announced timelines for services and business to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sectors are required to work collaboratively to develop plans that meet government and WorkSafeBC requirements, and then submit for approval.



Your union is in regular communication with your employer as these plans are being made, and we are advocating for your rights and best interests as operations continue to change. The health and safety and collective agreement rights of members is our top priority.



This bulletin provides the latest details of your employer's plan to resume operations. If you have any concerns, please immediately contact your bargaining chair or union steward, reach out to your local executive, or email health@bcgeu.ca



What we know about the employer's plans:

The employer is planning for some students to return to campus as early as May 25, 2020.

What we've identified to be addressed & what we've been doing about it:

The employer has not followed proper process to create exposure plans and protocols in accordance with WorkSafeBC or the provincial government.

We are meeting regularly with the employer to press them to comply with WorkSafeBC and government requirements and meetings have included your bargaining committee and staff representative.

What we recommend you do:

Report to your steward or your local executive if you are asked to return to campus.

Before you return to campus, request to see the exposure plan and protocols.

Follow the proper process to exercise your legislative responsibility and right to refuse unsafe work. Review the three-step process to refuse unsafe work.

If these plans are not being implemented, or you are unable to follow our guidance, please notify your union immediately by contacting your shop steward or OHS representative.



This is what we know right now. We are committed to open and timely communication with you, so we will keep you informed as we learn more.



Finally, if you are seeking information about your pension, occupational health and safety guidance and other issues impacted by the pandemic, visit bcgeu.ca/covid or email health@bcgeu.ca.



In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby

Component 7 Vice President





UWU/MoveUP