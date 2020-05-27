Return-to-work update: Kenneth Gordon Maplewood School



As you are aware, the B.C. government has recently announced timelines for services and business to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers are required to involve worker representatives to develop plans that meet government and WorkSafeBC requirements, and have these plans available upon inspection.



Your union is in regular communication with your employer as these plans are being made, and we are advocating for your rights and best interests as operations continue to change. The health and safety and collective agreement rights of members is our top priority.



This bulletin provides the latest details of your employer's plan to resume operations. If you have any concerns, please immediately contact your union steward, reach out to your local executive or email health@bcgeu.ca



What we know about the employer's plans:

The employer is opening the school on a limited basis in the near future.

What we've identified to be addressed & what we've been doing about it:

Your union is in ongoing communication with the employer about developing exposure plans and protocols which adhere to the requirements and directives of Ministry of Education, Public Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

What we recommend you do:

Members have an obligation to report to work if directed by the employer.

If you return to work and protocols are not being followed, or you feel unsafe, follow the proper process to exercise your legislative responsibility and right to refuse unsafe work. Review the three-step process to refuse unsafe work.

Understand that refusing work without following the proper process could result in discipline for insubordination.



If these plans are not being implemented, or you are unable to follow our guidance, please notify your union immediately by contacting your shop steward or OHS representative.



This is what we know right now. We are committed to open and timely communication with you, so we will keep you informed as we learn more.



Finally, for information about other issues impacted by the pandemic, visit bcgeu.ca/covid or email health@bcgeu.ca.





In solidarity,



Cindy Battersby, Component 7 Vice President









UWU/MoveUP