Return-to-work update: Vancouver Talmud Torah School



As you are aware, the B.C. government has recently announced timelines for services and businesses to re-open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Employers are required to involve worker representatives to develop plans that meet government and WorkSafeBC requirements, and have these plans available upon inspection.



While your school has been gradually re-opening, your union has been in regular communication with the employer. We continue to advocate for your health and safety and collective agreement rights as plans unfold and evolve.



If you return to work and protocols are not being followed, or you feel unsafe, please follow the proper three-step process to refuse unsafe work.



If you have any concerns, please immediately contact your union steward, a member of your local executive, or email health@bcgeu.ca



This is what we know right now. We are committed to open and timely communication with you, so we will keep you informed as we learn more.



Finally, for information about other issues impacted by the pandemic, visit bcgeu.ca/covid or email health@bcgeu.ca.



In solidarity,

Cindy Battersby, Component 7 Vice President





UWU/MoveUP