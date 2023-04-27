To prepare to negotiate renewal of your collective agreement, your bargaining committee needs your input on what is important to you.

Please check your email or ask a member of your bargaining committee or another co-worker for a link to the electronic survey and complete it by November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM .

If you know a co-worker who did not receive this email, please forward it to them at their personal email address. Please also tell them to sign up to MY BCGEU using their personal email address so they receive future updates.

In solidarity,

Lani Tayag, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair (Fleetwood Villa)

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair (Whitecliff)

Tammy Edgar, Bargaining Committee Member (Fleetwood Villa)

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Member (Whitecliff)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

