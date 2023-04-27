Your bargaining committee for Revera Assisted Living (Fleetwood Villa and Whitecliff)* is getting ready for negotiations with the Employer. The committee and staff negotiator will meet on October 31st, November 1st, and November 3rd for

training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining,

preparing bargaining surveys to get your priorities,

reviewing your entire collective agreements, and

preparing bargaining proposals for the negotiating table.

*Note: We recognize that both Fleetwood Villa and Whitecliff provide services other than assisted living-including independent living and short-term/respite care-and that there are numerous departments and staff roles. We refer to your sites as "Revera Assisted Living" to differentiate from the other BCGEU common bargaining table for "Revera Independent Living" where independent living is the only level of care.

We have reached out to the Revera labour relations team that will also transition to the new employer, Cogir, to provide the union's availability for negotiations in December. We will share bargaining dates once confirmed-likely not before December when the transfer to Cogir is finalized. Thank you for your patience and solidarity throughout this process. If you have any questions or concerns, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee.

In solidarity,

Lani Tayag, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair (Fleetwood Villa)

Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair (Whitecliff)

Tammy Edgar, Bargaining Committee Member (Fleetwood Villa)

Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Member (Whitecliff)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

UWU/MoveUP