Due to unforeseen circumstances, multiple bargaining committee members are unable to attend the meetings scheduled for next week. This, combined with no workable dates in November, means that your bargaining committee must reschedule its meetings for December or January. We will provide a further update when the new meeting dates are set. The earliest we will be able to start negotiations with the employer is now January 2024. Your expired collective agreements remain in effect.
Separately, please note that Elizabeth Duarte, who was acclaimed to the committee for Fleetwood Villa, has volunteered to serve as an alternate committee member. Prabjit Khaira, who was mistakenly excluded from the election for Whitecliff, has also agreed to serve as an alternate committee member.
In solidarity,
Lani Tayag, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair (Fleetwood Villa)
Tony Jillings, Bargaining Committee Co-Chair (Whitecliff)
Tammy Edgar, Bargaining Committee Member (Fleetwood Villa)
Roseanne Parsons, Bargaining Committee Member (Whitecliff)
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
UWU/MoveUP
