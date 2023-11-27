On November 27th, your bargaining committee for Revera Independent Living (The Dorchester, Parkwood Manor, and Sunwood) met to continue getting ready for negotiations with the Employer. The focus of our work on the 27th was strategic planning led by BCGEU communications officers. This will help us better engage with you in the leadup to and during bargaining. By standing together at all three worksites, we will be in a stronger position to make the gains you've told us you need in the upcoming negotiations. We will meet again on December 12th to review bargaining proposals and continue our strategic planning work. You can expect to hear more from us in the days and weeks ahead.

We now have bargaining dates set with the Employer in early 2024:

January 10 th and 11 th

and 11 January 24 th

February 16th

We are also looking to set two more bargaining dates for early in the new year.

We will keep you updated as our work continues. In the meantime, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.

In solidarity,

Lily Idler, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Heather McKay, Bargaining Committee Member (The Dorchester)

Chrisely Enriquez, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Dana Hussey, Bargaining Committee Member (Parkwood Manor)

Holley Gabara, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Cherie Wright, Bargaining Committee Member (Sunwood)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



