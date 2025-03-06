** REVISED **

We are sending out a revised election announcement as a candidate has accepted their nomination for Member-at-Large





To: All BCGEU Local 301 Members

Re: REVISED - Elections for Local 301 Executive



Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 301.



The following position has been acclaimed:



Chairperson: Kate Banky



The following position may be acclaimed depending on the outcome of the election:



Member at Large Young Worker: Ash Vomacka



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the remaining Local 301 Executive positions below starting on March 19, 2025 and closing on April 18, 2025. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.



(Names are listed in randomized order with bios linked ):



First Vice Chairperson :

Meghan Blackburn

Monique Yuan

Ash Vomacka

Second Vice Chairperson :

Ash Vomacka

Meghan Blackburn





Third Vice Chaiperson (Equity or Indigenous) :

Monique Yuan

Ash Vomacka

Mala Moulik



Recording Secretary:

Tara Leary

Ash Vomacka





Member at Large (4):

Claire Negrich

Kari-Ann Holler Hartl

Chris Doberstein

Mala Moulik

George North

Rebecca McEwan

Marina Bazalitskaya

Meghan Blackburn

Meghan Thom

Megan Buchkowski



Member at Large Equity Worker:

Monique Yuan

Mala Moulik

Member at Large Indigenous Worker

vacant



Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :



On March 19, 2025, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.



If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.



If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by March 21, 2025 please email the area office at [email protected].

E-Voting ends on April 18, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 301 members of the newly elected Local 301 Executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.



In Solidarity,



Kathleen Mann

Staff Representative





Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP