The parties identified errors and omissions in Article 16 (Paid Holidays). They have been corrected in this revised ratification document. The most important correction is that Clause 16.7 (Paid Holiday Pay) now includes a "(c)" specifying the rate for casual employees. Other small corrections have also been made.



We will refer to this revised ratification document in the information meetings.



In solidarity,



Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair

Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member

Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations





UWU/MoveUP