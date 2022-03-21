The parties identified errors and omissions in Article 16 (Paid Holidays). They have been corrected in this revised ratification document. The most important correction is that Clause 16.7 (Paid Holiday Pay) now includes a "(c)" specifying the rate for casual employees. Other small corrections have also been made.
We will refer to this revised ratification document in the information meetings.
In solidarity,
Tina Campbell, Bargaining Committee Chair
Heather de Lange, Bargaining Committee Member
Colleen Sarrazin, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download a copy of the revised ratification document here
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.