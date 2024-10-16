Due to an error, emails with voting credentials were not sent last night. We apologize for the inconvenience. You can expect to receive an email with your voting credential shortly. The vote will still close tomorrow, Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. Complete revised voting information is below.



Voting Information

Today (Wednesday, October 16th), we will email you a link to vote online and your unique voting credential. Voting will open on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. and will close on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot.



The voting credential will be emailed to you from [email protected]. Please add this email address as a contact or approved sender in your email client-this will help ensure the credential is delivered to your inbox.



All employees of Sunwood in the bargaining unit represented by the BCGEU are eligible to vote on ratification.



Troubleshooting



If you still do not have a voting credential after checking junk/spam and quarantine folders, this is likely because the BCGEU does not have your personal email address. If this is you, or if you experience problems casting your voting, contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] (preferred), or by calling 604-291-9611, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



Highlights of the tentative agreement and a link to the complete ratification document can be found in your bargaining committee's October 10, 2024 bulletin. Your bargaining committee recommends that you vote "yes" to accept the tentative agreement.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department





Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP