Richmond Court House - Worksite Visit - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on August 24, 2023

Component 1 Vice President Dean Purdy and Local 103 Chairperson Edmund Quan will be at the Richmond Court House for a worksite visit.

DATE: August 30, 2023
TIME: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm (*revised time)
LOCATION: Richmond Court House, 7577 Elmbridge Way

They are looking forward to meeting with you during the visit.

In Solidarity,

Jason Singh 
Staff Representative

Edmund Quan
Local 103 Chairperson

 

Download PDF of notice here 

