  1. BCGEU News
  2. Richmond Distribution Centre - Cannabis Warehouse (LDB) - Shop stewards - BCGEU

Published on January 13, 2021

The Union is pleased to announce that Jason Jung has been acclaimed as a Steward on the day shift at your worksite.

The current stewards at your worksite are:

  • Traci Mountain (day)
  • Jason Jung (day)
  • Elliott Falconer (afternoon)
  • Mike Simcoe (afternoon)
  • Donald Lenz (afternoon)
  • Peter To (afternoon)

If you have any questions regarding workplace issues or your collective agreement, please feel free to contact a Steward. 

In solidarity

Brittney Buss
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

