Nominations are now open for two (2) members for the Joint Labour Management Committee at Ridge Meadows Urgent & Primary Care Centre.

Nominations will close by 5:00 pm on Thursday April 10, 2025.

If you are interested or would like to nominate another member, please fill out the nomination form.

A member only has to be nominated once. The member nominated as well as the nominator needs to print their names clearly and sign the nomination form.

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office via regular mail, fax, or email by 5:00pm on Thursday April 10, 2025

BCGEU Fraser Valley Area Office – 8555 198A Street, Langley, BC V2Y 0A9

Fax: 604-882-5032 Email: [email protected]

In solidarity,

Teresa Shaley

Staff Representative

