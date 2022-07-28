We were able to reach a tentative agreement with the Employer this week. We are proud of what we achieved in bargaining, and we look forward to sharing the details with you. There was a considerable amount of time spent at the bargaining table identifying ways to improve compensation, working conditions and processes. We worked collaboratively with the Employer to make the second collective agreement better for RiverRock members.

The next step is that we will be working on a ratification document that will contain the full details of the tentative agreement. We will also be scheduling meetings where you can get more information and vote. We will communicate the details for the meetings by Monday. Remember, that as soon as we ratify the agreement you will receive the retroactive wage increases back to September 2021. The Bargaining Committee is recommending this deal.

Thank you for your continued support.

In solidarity

Your Bargaining Committee

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP