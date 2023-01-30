Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that negotiations for a renewal agreement began on Friday, January 20th and continued by exchanging and discussing non-monetary proposals through the week of Jan 23rd. We will add begin discussing compensation and other monetary issues when they are tabled on February 17th.



Additional dates for Negotiations are scheduled on Feb 17, 28 & March 1 ,2.



To ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



We appreciate your support and will update you when there is something new to report.



In solidarity,



Mark Chun, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Matthew Ruston, Bargaining Committee Member

Katherine Wiebe, Bargaining Committee Member

Steven Chum, Bargaining Committee Member

Germaine Bourasaw, Bargaining Committee Alternate

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations







