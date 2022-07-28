We have reached out to the employer and asked them to return to the table in hope that we can negotiate a new tentative agreement to bring to you.



We heard from many of you last week at the meetings, and we are taking your feedback into consideration as we prepare for continued talks.



However, we also need to be prepared to strike in case we don't reach a new tentative agreement. We will need to train picket captains and form strike committees such as the communications, logistics, scheduling and strike pay committees.



Get in touch with your bargaining committee as soon as possible if you are interested in volunteering as a picket captain or joining one of the strike committees.



We will keep you updated on our efforts with the employer.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee,



Cherry Huang, Bargaining Committee Member

Hayman Sung, Bargaining Committee Member

Watson Tseng, Bargaining Committee Member

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative – Negotiations



UWU/MoveUP