Members at River Rock Casino voted by 96% in favour of a strike. Your voice has been heard and the bargaining committee now has your support to go back to the Employer and negotiate a better deal than their 'last offer'.

You have voted in favour of strike action…now what?

Now that you voted in favour of strike action we are in a legal position to action a strike. But for now, you are not on strike. We have 90 days to do that and we will be keeping you informed on all the details.

We have been contacted by the Employer and they are inviting us back to the bargaining table mid-September. We will be attending this bargaining with your strong strike mandate in hand.

In preparation to going back to the bargaining table, the bargaining committee has scheduled caucus meetings this weekend and we will also be meeting with representatives from various departments as well.

How do you keep in touch?

As we are now in the legal position to give notice of possible job action, it is very important that you ensure we can contact you. If you know of anyone not receiving emails from the Union, please have them go to the following link to update their personal email address, please log on to the Member's Portal here. We will keep you informed of more details as they are available.

In solidarity

Your bargaining committee

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP