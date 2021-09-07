Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. River Rock Casino Resort - Bargaining Committee Election Results for Security Member - BCGEU

Published on September 07, 2021

We are pleased to announce the following member from the Security department has been acclaimed to the bargaining committee.

Eric Escobar - Security

Congratulations Eric for joining the Bargaining Committee and thanks to all the nominees for letting their names stand for election in this important process.

The Bargaining Committee will soon be meeting to prepare proposals to present to the employer.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative - Negotiations

UWU/MoveUP