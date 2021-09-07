We are pleased to announce the following member from the Security department has been acclaimed to the bargaining committee.

Eric Escobar - Security

Congratulations Eric for joining the Bargaining Committee and thanks to all the nominees for letting their names stand for election in this important process.

The Bargaining Committee will soon be meeting to prepare proposals to present to the employer.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative - Negotiations

