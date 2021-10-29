We are pleased to announce that negotiations for your next Collective Agreement commenced between the Union and your Employer this week. Our first meetings focused on the process we will use for these negotiations and the start of discussions on non-monetary items. We will be scheduling more dates for bargaining and will update you as negotiations progress.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Cherry Huang

Hayman Sung

Watson Tseng

Eric Escobar

BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP