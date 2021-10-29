Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
River Rock Casino Resort - Negotiations have commenced - BCGEU
Published on October 29, 2021
We are pleased to announce that negotiations for your next Collective Agreement commenced between the Union and your Employer this week. Our first meetings focused on the process we will use for these negotiations and the start of discussions on non-monetary items. We will be scheduling more dates for bargaining and will update you as negotiations progress.
To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.
In solidarity,
Your Bargaining Committee:
Cherry Huang Hayman Sung Watson Tseng Eric Escobar
