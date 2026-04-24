Bargaining Committee Election Results

Many thanks to the members who ran for a position and who voted in the bargaining committee elections.



Out of a total 562 eligible voters, 325 members cast votes in the election. The detailed results are listed below.



Congratulations to the four members of your new bargaining committee! The names of the winners are bolded below with the vote count for each nominee in brackets.



One member from Table Games:

Elaine White (169 votes)

Yang Liu (156 votes)

One member from Culinary or Hospitality:

Watson Tseng (204 votes)

Ranbir Dhariwal (66 votes)

Lizna Momin (55 votes)

One member from Cage or Guest Services Department:

Hayman Sung (170 votes)

Jocely Calica (155 votes)

One member from Food & Beverage or Theatre Department:

Fanny Wei (198 votes)

Craig DeCarlo (127 votes)

The members elected above will join Eric Escobar (Slot Department or Security) and Bargaining Chair Cherry Huang (Table Games) to form the bargaining committee.



The bargaining committee will now begin preparing for negotiations for a renewal of your collective agreement. You will be kept you informed throughout the process.



Candidates have the right to appeal election results within 10 days of results being published in this bulletin. Appeals must be made to their Component Vice President:

Dave MacDonald, Vice President, Component 17

[email protected]



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP