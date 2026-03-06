Bargaining Chair Election Results

Remaining Committee Elections

Committee elections are proceeding in two stages. Now that the chair has been elected, there will be another election beginning Monday, to fill the remaining seats on the committee from among the committee member nominees.

Candidates have the right to appeal election results within 10 days of results being published in this bulletin. Appeals must be made to their Component Vice President:

Dave MacDonald, Vice President, Component 17

[email protected]

To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP