The bargaining committee met April 12, 13, 19 & 20. We have now presented both the monetary and non-monetary packages. We are having open and active dialogue on your bargaining priorities.



We will be scheduling additional dates in April and May.



We understand that you have interest in achieving improvement such as scheduling and discipline. Wages and improvements to benefits are also a priority in this round of bargaining.



The current collective agreement is in full force and affect and any improvements shall be retroactive.







In solidarity





Your Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP