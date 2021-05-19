Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
At the close of voting yesterday, members have voted not to accept the tentative agreement negotiated by your bargaining committee. The bargaining committee has spoken to members to hear your concerns and will be meeting to decide what actions to take.
Next Steps:
The Union has informed your Employer that the agreement has failed to ratify. Your collective agreement will remain as is, and none of the changes will be implemented. We are exploring the possibility of job action, up to and including a full strike.
It is very important to have your personal email address updated with BCGEU to ensure you stay up to date on bargaining news and job action. To update your personal email address, please log on to the Member's Portal here.
We will keep you informed of more details as they are available.