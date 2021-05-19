At the close of voting yesterday, members have voted not to accept the tentative agreement negotiated by your bargaining committee. The bargaining committee has spoken to members to hear your concerns and will be meeting to decide what actions to take.

Next Steps:

The Union has informed your Employer that the agreement has failed to ratify. Your collective agreement will remain as is, and none of the changes will be implemented. We are exploring the possibility of job action, up to and including a full strike.

It is very important to have your personal email address updated with BCGEU to ensure you stay up to date on bargaining news and job action. To update your personal email address, please log on to the Member's Portal here.

We will keep you informed of more details as they are available.





In solidarity,

Tereasa Greco, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member

Darlene Thomas, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations

