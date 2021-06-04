Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Congratulations! Your renewed collective agreement has ratified with 67% of votes in favour of ratification. Most changes to your agreement will come into effect immediately. Two notable changes that will take effect two pay periods after ratification are the increase to shift premiums and your signing bonus.
Next Steps:
We will work with your employer to finalize your renewed collective agreement. This process can take a longer than we'd like, and we appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification document for a complete list of the changes to your agreement.
On behalf of your bargaining committee, thank you for your input into your renewed collective agreement, and congratulations again!