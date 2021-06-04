Congratulations! Your renewed collective agreement has ratified with 67% of votes in favour of ratification. Most changes to your agreement will come into effect immediately. Two notable changes that will take effect two pay periods after ratification are the increase to shift premiums and your signing bonus.

Next Steps:

We will work with your employer to finalize your renewed collective agreement. This process can take a longer than we'd like, and we appreciate your patience. In the meantime, please refer to your ratification document for a complete list of the changes to your agreement.

On behalf of your bargaining committee, thank you for your input into your renewed collective agreement, and congratulations again!

In solidarity,

Tereasa Greco, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member

Darlene Thomas, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP