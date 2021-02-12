Your bargaining committee has just finished three days of negotiations with the Employer to renew your collective agreement. We were pleased at the progress we've been able to make, even though there are still some important issues to get through.

The committee tabled our proposals for monetary improvements today, and the Employer will consider them before our next meetings. Even though we've started discussing wage and benefit improvements, we are still working to improve health and safety language and the conditions for casual employees.

The next bargaining dates with the Employer are April 13 and 14, and we are looking forward to continuing the discussions to make improvements to wages, harassment and bullying, overtime, and other important issues.

In solidarity,

Tereasa Greco, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member

Darlene Thomas, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP