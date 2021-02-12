Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Your bargaining committee has just finished three days of negotiations with the Employer to renew your collective agreement. We were pleased at the progress we've been able to make, even though there are still some important issues to get through.
The committee tabled our proposals for monetary improvements today, and the Employer will consider them before our next meetings. Even though we've started discussing wage and benefit improvements, we are still working to improve health and safety language and the conditions for casual employees.
The next bargaining dates with the Employer are April 13 and 14, and we are looking forward to continuing the discussions to make improvements to wages, harassment and bullying, overtime, and other important issues.