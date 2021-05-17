Reminder that voting will close on your renewed collective agreement tomorrow (Tuesday, May 18) at 5 p.m. You should already have received an email with your unique voting credentials to cast your ballot.



If you have not received voting credentials, please contact [email protected], or Sheila Matthen (Staff Representative) by calling 604-291-9611 or 1-800-663-1674 by Tuesday, May 18 at 12 p.m.



You can find the ratification document here which includes all the changes to your agreement. Language that would be added to the agreement are in bold, underlined and highlighted like this . Language that would be deleted out of the agreement is struck through with a line.

Ratification results will be announced on Wednesday, May 19.



We encourage you to vote, to vote yes and ratify your new collective agreement.



In solidarity,



Tereasa Greco, Bargaining Committee Chair

Erlinda Frijas, Bargaining Committee Member

Darlene Thomas, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of ratification draft document here





UWU/MoveUP