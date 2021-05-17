Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Royale Peninsula Retirement Residence - Reminder to Vote for Your Renewed Collective Agreement - BCGEU
Published on May 17, 2021
Reminder that voting will close on your renewed collective agreement tomorrow (Tuesday, May 18) at 5 p.m. You should already have received an email with your unique voting credentials to cast your ballot.
If you have not received voting credentials, please contact [email protected], or Sheila Matthen (Staff Representative) by calling 604-291-9611 or 1-800-663-1674 by Tuesday, May 18 at 12 p.m.
You can find the ratification document here which includes all the changes to your agreement. Language that would be added to the agreement are in bold, underlined and highlighted like this. Language that would be deleted out of the agreement is struck through with a line. Ratification results will be announced on Wednesday, May 19.
We encourage you to vote, to vote yes and ratify your new collective agreement.