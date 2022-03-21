B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

RV OPERATOR

(Temporary, Short-Term Assignments)

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

July 15, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services throughout the province

The BCGEU requires a RV Operator / Driver to drive the union's 35' RV to scheduled events and BBQs throughout the province, as required. This position will report directly to the Facilities Coordinator and is based out of BCGEU Headquarters in Burnaby. The duration of temporary assignments varies (from a day to several weeks) and assignments are scheduled on an "as and when required" basis.

DUTIES:

The primary duty of this position is to drive / operate and maintain the BCGEU RV. In addition, the RV Operator will be expected to:

maintain travel logs, maintenance records and fuel / mileage records;

perform pre & post trip inspections of the vehicle;

monitor holding tanks and empty / refill as needed;

maintain the cleanliness of the interior and exterior of the vehicle; and

maintain inventory of other equipment or products as required.

This position involves working closely with other union staff and members in a campaign environment. The successful applicant will be required to set up and take down equipment (including canopies, BBQs, tables, chairs, etc.) and to help with food preparation and cooking for BBQs as required. The RV Operator may be assigned other related duties.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Hold a valid Class 5 B.C. Driver's Licence and produce a clean driver's abstract;

Minimum of 3 years' experience driving a self-contained recreational vehicle (RV) of at least 20';

Knowledge and experience with operating a RV unit and basic maintenance;

A valid FoodSafe Certificate;

Excellent communications skills;

Demonstrated ability to problem solve;

Ability to maintain effective working relationships with union and community activists.

Having an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement is considered an asset.

HOURLY RATE: $32.95

HOURS OF WORK:

Days per week and hours per day may vary depending on the assignment. Schedules will generally not exceed an average of 75 hours biweekly with a maximum of 12 hours worked per day, including unpaid meal periods. Overtime for assignments will be compensated as per the terms of the Collective Agreement.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, July 25, 2022.

Resumes will be accepted by email to: [email protected]

Attention: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland, Human Resources





UWU/MoveUP