Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as stewards at Salvation Army- Centre of Hope.

Candice Rains

Amadiel Lopez- Morales

Angela McClelland

Debbie Buckles

These stewards join the existing team of Cindy Sale and Robyn Smith.

Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted stewards. If a steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.

Congratulations Candice, Amadiel, Angela and Debbie!





In solidarity,

Heather Turner

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP