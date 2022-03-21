This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo

The ballots were counted last evening, July 14th, in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office directly after the last poll closed at 5:30pm.

Congratulations to Thomas CHANG, Take MORI and Christina PETRINA who won the election for your new Bargaining Committee.

I would like to thank all the candidates who allowed their names to stand for this election.

Your bargaining committee will now start the process of going back to bargaining with the goal of obtaining a tentative settlement for the renewal of your collective agreement. You will be informed at each step of the process. You, the members, will have the final say. Please check your email and the union bulletin board on a regular basis.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.

In solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Staff Representative, Negotiations



