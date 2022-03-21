Click here to find info on COVID-19

Salvation Army - Harbour Light ARC - Two Days Left to vote for your members to the new bargaining committee - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 13, 2022


This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.
 

这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。
ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।
Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo


There are two (2) days left to vote for your members to the new bargaining committee.  

REMAINING VOTING DATES, TIMES, AND LOCATIONS

Date:        Thursday, July 14
Time:        7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location:    Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings

Date:        Thursday, July 14
Time:        7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location:    The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova

Date:        Monday, July 11 to Thursday, July 14
Time:         8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily
Location:    BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
                  2920 Virtual Way #130, Vancouver, BC V5M 4X3
                 (Renfrew Skytrain Station)


The candidates are:

ALCAN, Joey
CHANG, Thomas
MOHAMMED, Amina
MORI, Takeshi
PETRINA, Christina
YU, Ken

In solidarity,
Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP