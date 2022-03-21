

This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.



这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。

ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



There are two (2) days left to vote for your members to the new bargaining committee.



REMAINING VOTING DATES, TIMES, AND LOCATIONS



Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings



Date: Thursday, July 14

Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova



Date: Monday, July 11 to Thursday, July 14

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily

Location: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

2920 Virtual Way #130, Vancouver, BC V5M 4X3

(Renfrew Skytrain Station)





The candidates are:



ALCAN, Joey

CHANG, Thomas

MOHAMMED, Amina

MORI, Takeshi

PETRINA, Christina

YU, Ken



In solidarity,

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP