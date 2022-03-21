This is an important notice. Please consider having someone translate it for you.
这是一份重要通知。请考虑请人为您翻译。
ਇਹ ਇਕ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਹੈ। ਕਿਰਪਾ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਿਸੇ ਤ ੋਂ ਇਸ ਦਾ ਅਨੁਵਾਦ ਕਰਵਾਉਣ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਕਰ ।
Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo
There are two (2) days left to vote for your members to the new bargaining committee.
REMAINING VOTING DATES, TIMES, AND LOCATIONS
Date: Thursday, July 14
Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: Conference Room at 108 E. Hastings
Date: Thursday, July 14
Time: 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Location: The Chapel at 119 E. Cordova
Date: Monday, July 11 to Thursday, July 14
Time: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily
Location: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
2920 Virtual Way #130, Vancouver, BC V5M 4X3
(Renfrew Skytrain Station)
The candidates are:
ALCAN, Joey
CHANG, Thomas
MOHAMMED, Amina
MORI, Takeshi
PETRINA, Christina
YU, Ken
In solidarity,
Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.