Please be advised that Remi Gandhi and Greg Dawson have been duly acclaimed as shop stewards.



Join us in wishing them well in their position.



Shop stewards receive specialized training from your union and are available to answer questions about your collective agreement. You have the right to choose the shop steward who represents you. You have the right to have a shop steward at any meeting that could lead to disciplinary action. This includes fact-finding meetings.



Exercise your rights and bring a steward!



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

Component 4 Vice President



Megan Cawood

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP