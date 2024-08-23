Local Chair Melody Carleton and First Vice-Chair Ann Gauvreau will be visiting members on the below noted dates. They will be touring the worksites to speak to the members, update membership lists and to share news from the Component.





Tuesday, September 10, 2024: Fort St John



10:00 am – 12:00 pm Salvation Army Centre of Hope

1:00 – 4:00 pm Salvation Army Thrift Store/Office





If you have any questions, please call the Peace River Area Office

in Fort St. John at 1-800-667-0788 or email [email protected]



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP