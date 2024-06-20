Nominations are now open for two (2) shop stewards in Local 301 at Salvation Army ARC to fill the vacancies left by Aidan Edelmayer and Matthew Baker. We would like to thank them for their service and dedication.



Your current shop steward is Autumn Rebneris.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

July 11, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.