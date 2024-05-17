Our bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have achieved a tentative collective agreement with the employer!



We are working on a ratification document with the all the changes. Once that is available, we will send it out.





The tentative agreement, if ratified, would expire on March 31, 2027.



What is next? We will be holding a ratification meeting. At these meetings you can ask questions about the tentative agreement, and we will give you a chance to vote on the tentative agreement. Please keep your eye out for emails announcing further details.



To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee or Steward.



Remember we are stronger together!



In solidarity,



Matthew Baker, Bargaining Committee Member

Autumn Rebneris, Bargaining Committee Member

Kathleen Mann, BCGEU Staff Representative





P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal.



