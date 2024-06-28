Our bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we are holding ratification meetings to vote on the new tentative agreement.

What is next? We will be holding ratification meetings:

· Online via Zoom

o Friday July 5th at 5:00 pm

· In-person at the worksite

o Saturday, July 6th from 2:00 – 4:00 pm

The meetings are to discuss the proposed changes and to answer any questions. We will provide a copy of the ratification document with all proposed changes, and meeting details in a separate email.

On Friday, July 5th, members will be emailed voting credentials to vote on the tentative agreement.

Highlights of the proposed tentative agreement include:

General Wage Increases as follows: April 1, 2024 – 6% (Cleaner classifications will get 9% in 2024) April 1, 2025 – 6% April 1, 2026 – 4%

Classification adjustments: Case Worker classification will be reclassified as to be at the same wage level as Counsellor 1.

The Employer will now pay 50% of benefit premiums when an Employee is on Pregnancy leave/Parental leave.

Expanding bereavement leave to include Family of Choice for day of funeral.

Ability for casual staff to amend their availability provided there is 7 days notice.

Bona fide reasons such as illness or injury will no longer count as a shift decline.

Fast-tracking of dismissal grievances directly to arbitration

To ensure you receive copies of all bargaining updates in a timely manner, we recommend that you update your existing contact information by going to the BCGEU website at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup or by notifying your bargaining committee or Steward.

Remember we are stronger together!

In solidarity,

Matthew Baker, Bargaining Committee Member

Autumn Rebneris, Bargaining Committee Member

Kathleen Mann, Staff Representative

P.S. Stay up to date on union news by signing into BCGEU's Member Portal. Access it with your login at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or, if you haven't logged in before, you can sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.

Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP