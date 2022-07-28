Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the collective agreement has been ratified.



The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the Ratification Document. Retroactive pay will be calculated and sent approximately two pay periods following ratification. Thank you for your support.



In Solidarity,



Manuel Ulliac, Bargaining Committee Chair

Christian Avefjall, Bargaining Committee Member

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative – Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here



