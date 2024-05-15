Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 15, 2024

Nominations are now open for 2 (two) steward positions at your worksite and will close at 5:00pm on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024.

Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.

Some of the roles of stewards are:

  • Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.
  • Supporting co-workers in meeting with management.
  • Listening to co-workers about their issues.
  • Acting as liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.
  • Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the Union.
  • Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.
  • Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as Occupational Health and Safety Committees. 

Feel free to visit the Union's website for more information (https://www.bcgeu.ca/steward_resources). The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.

Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area office via fax, email or in person by5:00pm on June 5, 2024.
 
In solidarity,

Megan Cawood
Staff Representative

