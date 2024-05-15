Nominations are now open for 2 (two) steward positions at your worksite and will close at 5:00pm on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024.



Stewards are the primary representatives of members and have an important role within the Union.



Some of the roles of stewards are:

Helping co-workers interpret and understand their collective agreement.

Supporting co-workers in meeting with management.

Listening to co-workers about their issues.

Acting as liaison between the worksite, the union local and the BCGEU's area offices.

Communicating about broader local issues and training opportunities within the Union.

Making sure all co-workers are in the loop by updating the union bulletin board.

Referring members to committees on specific issues, such as Occupational Health and Safety Committees.

Feel free to visit the Union's website for more information (https://www.bcgeu.ca/steward_resources). The Union provides training for stewards to learn their new role.



Nomination forms must be returned to the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area office via fax, email or in person by5:00pm on June 5, 2024.



In solidarity,



Megan Cawood

Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the nomination form





