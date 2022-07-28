Click here to find info on COVID-19

Salvation Army – Centre of Hope - Steward Nominations - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 08, 2022

Nominations are now open for stewards at Salvation Army- Centre of Hope. Nominations will close on Thursday, September 22, 2022. 

New stewards are trained by the union.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact you Local Chair Tamara Peterson at [email protected]

The deadline for nominations is September 22, 2022 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032) or email ([email protected]) to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than September 22, 2022 by 5:00 pm.

** Please note only 1 nomination form is needed per nominee**


In solidarity

Tamara Peterson
L304 Chair

 Heather Turner
 Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here



