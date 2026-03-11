Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on March 11, 2026

We are opening Steward nominations for Local 310 – Salvation Army, Fort St. John.

Please read and post the attached package on your union bulletin board. Nominations are now opened and will close on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 5:00pm.  Please email, fax, mail or drop off your nomination forms to:
 

Email: [email protected]
Fax: 250-785-0048 or 1-800-946-0255
10147 100 Ave. Fort St. John, BC V1J 1Y7
(drop box located at back door)

 
If you have any questions, please call the area office at 250-785-6185 or toll free at 1-800-667-0788.

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 
Download rights and responsibilities here 



