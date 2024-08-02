Dear Friend,

As we wrote on July 3, 2024, we made tremendous progress toward obtaining a tentative first collective agreement during our June 25, 26 and 27 meetings with your Employer. Not surprisingly, the outstanding issues involve wages: the development of a standardized wage grid, and establishment of general wage increases.

A standardized wage grid establishes the wage range that is paid for the Position (job) and is incorporated into the collective agreement. Put another way it will mean that workers in the bargaining unit who are doing the same job will receive the same wage. For example, if you have been hired to work as a custodian you will be paid the same as the other custodians. If you have been hired to work as a residential support worker, you will be paid the same as the other residential support workers. If you have been hired to work as a sales associate, you will be paid the same as the other sales associates and, so on. It ensures equal pay for equal work.

Whereas a standardized wage grid contains different wages for different jobs and the same wage for the same job, General Wage Increases are across-the-board increases to wages that are applied equally to all employees in the bargaining unit. Typically, annually.

Although the Employer agrees on the need to establish a standardized wage grid as well as negotiate general wage increases, it disagrees about the starting wage as well as the amount of the general wage increases.

We met on June 28 and July 8 to discuss our next steps. After careful and thoughtful consideration during which we reviewed our options, we decided to maintain our last proposals on wages. We believe that what we offered is fair, reasonable and allows bargaining unit members to keep pace with inflation. Our offer is also consistent with settlements that the Union has achieved at The Salvation Army workplaces where the Union is certified to bargain.

We have submitted the Union’s response to the Employer and are waiting on its reply. We have also asked for an in-person meeting to continue our discussions intended to achieve a satisfactory tentative first collective agreement. We will continue to provide you with updates as necessary.

Please feel free to reach out to a member of the bargaining committee with any questions.

In solidarity,

Kadesha Francis, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative

