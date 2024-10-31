यह एक महत्‍वपूर्ण सूचना है। कृपया इसे किसी से अनुवाद करवाने पर विचार करें।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



Friends,

We are very pleased to announce that we have a tentative first collective agreement. You can find the details here.



In addition to the standard framework of any unionized worksite that includes safeguards against bullying and harassment, the right to have a steward with you when you meet with the employer, and a transparent grievance process, your bargaining committee succeeded in securing other important gains in bargaining.



We have scheduled membership meetings for November 12 and 13 to allow us to present the tentative settlement and answer questions. You will be asked to vote on the tentative settlement at the conclusion of the meetings. Details as to where and when are at the end of this bulletin. Please make every effort to attend one of these important meetings and to cast your vote.



HIGHLIGHTS:

General Wage Increases

November 2, 2023 – 5%

April 1, 2024 - 5%

April 1, 2025 - 5%



Standardized Wage Grid

A standardized wage grid will ensure that workers in the bargaining unit who are doing the same job will now receive the same wage. The negotiated general wage increases will be applied to the wage that has been established for each bargaining unit position. This means that although each position receives the percentage increase noted above, the impact on individual members may vary because not everyone who is doing the same job is currently paid the same wage.



Retroactive payments from July 1, 2024

You will receive the difference between your old rate and your new rate from July 1, 2024, to the day before your new wage rate takes effect in the pay system. This is called the retroactive period.



Paid Sick Leave

All employees are entitled to 5 days paid and 3 days unpaid sick leave per year. If you are a regular employee, you will accumulate one hour paid for every 22 hours worked to a maximum of 85 working days.



Vacation

Fifteen workdays vacation at start of employment increasing to 20 workdays at 8 years, 25 at 15 years and 30 at 21 years employment.



Casual Call-In Procedure

A call in procedure for casual employees has been established.



Formalized Discipline Process

There will be a formal process that the Employer must follow if it intends to dismiss, suspend or discipline a member. Members will have recourse to final and binding dispute resolution.



RATIFICATION MEETINGS

Date: TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12, 2024 (ZOOM)

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.



Check your email or speak with a member of the bargaining committee for meeting participation details.



Date: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2024 (IN-PERSON)

Times: Drop In or Arrive in Groups

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., or

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or

3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: BCGEU Fort St. John Area Office

10147 100 Ave, Fort St John, BC V1J 1Y7



RATIFICATION VOTE

Voting will be in-person at the BCGEU Area Office taking place between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on November 13, 2024.



The proposed first collective agreement set out in the Memorandum of Settlement including the highlights identified in this bulletin is tentative. The members need to ratify the tentative agreement by voting "accept" before it can be implemented.



OUR RECOMMENDATION IS THAT YOU VOTE TO "ACCEPT" THE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.





In solidarity,





Kadesha Francis, Bargaining Committee Chairperson

Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee Member

Zoe Towle, Negotiations Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download Tentative Agreement details here





UWU/MoveUP