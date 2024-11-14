यह एक महत्‍वपूर्ण सूचना है। कृपया इसे किसी से अनुवाद करवाने पर विचार करें।

Friends,

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that your first collective agreement has been ratified with 93% of the voters accepting the tentative settlement. The collective agreement will cover the period from November 2, 2023, to March 31, 2026, and will continue to be in full effect until a renewal collective agreement is negotiated in 2026.

We will now work with the Employer to finalize the collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the Ratification Document here.

Retroactive pay will be calculated and paid as a separate cheque from regular payroll. We do not yet know when that will be however, once we have a date, we will forward it on to you.

Thank you for your support in achieving this first collective agreement and, for coming out to vote on a snowy and less than pleasant day. If you have any questions, please contact a member of your bargaining committee.

If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here. If you are a steward, please post this notice on the Union bulletin board at your work site.

Once again, congratulations!

In solidarity,

Kadesha Francis, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations Staff Rep

Download PDF of bulletin here





