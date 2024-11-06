REMINDER: Tentative First Collective Agreement Ratification Meetings And Vote - November 12 and 13, 2024

यह एक महत्‍वपूर्ण सूचना है। कृपया इसे किसी से अनुवाद करवाने पर विचार करें।

Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo



RATIFICATION MEETINGS



DATE: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (via Zoom)

TIME: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Join Zoom Meeting:

Check your email or speak with a member of the bargaining committee for meeting participation details.

DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (via In-Person)

TIME: Drop In or Arrive in Groups

· 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., or

· 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or

· 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: BCGEU Area Office

10147 100 Avenue

Fort St John, BC





RATIFICATION VOTE



DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

TIME: 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



LOCATION: BCGEU Area Office

10147 100 Avenue

Fort St John, BC

OUR RECOMMENDATION IS THAT YOU VOTE TO "ACCEPT" THE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

The Memorandum of Settlement and Ratification Document are found here and here.



If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them.



In solidarity,



Kadesha Francis, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee

Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee

Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations Staff Rep



Download a PDF of this notice





