REMINDER: Tentative First Collective Agreement Ratification Meetings And Vote - November 12 and 13, 2024
यह एक महत्वपूर्ण सूचना है। कृपया इसे किसी से अनुवाद करवाने पर विचार करें।
Ito ay isang mahalagang paunawa. Mangyaring pag-isipang ipa-translate ito para sa iyo
RATIFICATION MEETINGS
DATE: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 (via Zoom)
TIME: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Join Zoom Meeting:
Check your email or speak with a member of the bargaining committee for meeting participation details.
DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 (via In-Person)
TIME: Drop In or Arrive in Groups
· 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., or
· 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or
· 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: BCGEU Area Office
10147 100 Avenue
Fort St John, BC
RATIFICATION VOTE
DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2024
TIME: 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: BCGEU Area Office
10147 100 Avenue
Fort St John, BC
OUR RECOMMENDATION IS THAT YOU VOTE TO "ACCEPT" THE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT
The Memorandum of Settlement and Ratification Document are found here and here.
If you know a BCGEU member who didn't receive this bulletin, please forward it to them. If you are a BCGEU member who didn't receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address with your Union by logging into the Member Portal here.
In solidarity,
Kadesha Francis, Chairperson, Bargaining Committee
Lenn Fisher, Bargaining Committee
Zoe Towle, Spokesperson, Negotiations Staff Rep
