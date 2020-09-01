 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Salvation Army – Gateway of Hope Stewards - BCGEU

Published on September 01, 2020

The following members are stewards for Salvation Army – Gateway of Hope:

  • Don Collins
  • Andrea Voss

 

In solidarity

Sarah Georgetti
Staff Representative

