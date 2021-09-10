Congratulations! Members have united and overwhelmingly voted in favour of job action. 84% of members who voted, said yes to job action!



Next Steps:

We will not be giving notice of strike action to your employer yet. Your bargaining committee is ready to go to mediation and use the strong mandate you've given us to try to get a better deal before we engage in any job action. We will be meeting with them on Tuesday, September 21 and Friday, September 24. This strong strike vote shows your employer that you are united and willing to fight for a fair deal.



What we will be fighting for:

We heard from members that wage increases are the most important factor in this settlement. People said they wanted equitable raises that reflected how hard your work is, and how much harder it's been during the pandemic. We heard that most people are living paycheque to paycheque, and you need a raise that will make this a little easier.



We are hopeful we will be able to reach a fair agreement in mediation with your employer, and will communication with you again after our two meetings with the mediator on September 21 and 24.



In solidarity,



Monty Qureshi, Bargaining Committee Chair

Saren Voisey, Bargaining Committee Member

Ken Mui Chung Yu, Bargaining Committee Member

Sheila Matthen, Staff Representative, Negotiations









UWU/MoveUP